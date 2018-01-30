Floyd Mayweather Enters The Octagon (Video), McGregor Offers Heartfelt Response

The talk of Floyd Mayweather potentially stepping into the Octagon picked up again on Tuesday following a Twitter exchange involving himself and UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor.

Mayweather set the combat sports world and social media community ablaze today after posting a tweet of himself stepping into an Octagon in a gym in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The video, which accumulated well over one million views within an hour of being published via his official Twitter page, simply shows the undefeated pound-for-pound boxing legend in a pair of shorts entering a MMA cage.

Within minutes of posting the video, “The Notorious” one was quick to respond, laughing at the prospect of Mayweather entering his fight arena just months after stopping Conor in the squared circle in their blockbuster showdown on Showtime pay-per-view in 2017.

“Hahahaha very good,” wrote McGregor via Twitter. “Keep up the good work my son. Yours sincerely, Senior.”

Mayweather stopped McGregor in the tenth round of their record-breaking “Money Fight” at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada back on August 26th. During the build-up to their legendary battle, Mayweather spoke about possibly stepping into the Octagon to fight McGregor under MMA rules in a rematch. McGregor and most of the MMA world laughed off the notion, however the talks picked back up in early 2018 after Mayweather spoke publicly about being able to sign a billion-dollar deal with the global MMA leader.

