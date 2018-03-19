Mayweather Jr. shows the world that he is serious about competing in MMA

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the ultimate showman. Many believed that his MMA claims were just another way of increasing the shine of his already bright star, but it has now emerged that the 50-0 fighter has plans of applying for his MMA license within the next 6-8 months.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s transition to MMA blossomed from his ‘Billion Dollar Fight’ with the UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Throughout the build-up to this iconic boxing bout, McGregor questioned whether Mayweather would ever have the courage to step inside The UFC Octagon and face him in ‘the truest form of combat’. Now, it seems that Mayweather truly believes that he could compete, and he has called on UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley to aid him in his preparations. Tyron Woodley has spoken out about the rumours that surround Floyd Mayweather Jr. and MMA.

“Floyd Mayweather is interested in taking an MMA bout, maybe a few of ’em,” Woodley said on The Hollywood Beatdown. “So, who better than The Chosen One to teach him the ropes on how we get off the ropes and get in the cage?”

Mayweather told TMZ that he is planning to apply for a license that will allow him to compete in mixed martial arts, with the goal of being able to make his appearance in the near future. Mayweather spoke on his application,

“Everything takes time. Eventually, we’re gonna apply for the license, and hopefully, we can fight,”

It’s unclear whether Mayweather is planning on fighting Conor McGregor inside The Octagon, but what we do know is that Mayweather Jr. is taking the idea of competing in MMA very seriously.

Do you think this is a continued publicity stunt, or does Floyd Mayweather Jr. really plan to fight for the UFC?