Floyd Mayweather on McGregor: ‘I Know What He’s Going to do’

Floyd Mayweather believes he has Conor McGregor figured out.

We’re just 15 days away from seeing Mayweather and McGregor throw leather. On Aug. 26, they’ll finally meet for a “super fight” inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight airs live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV).

“Money” recently showcased his skills in a workout session. After mixing it up in the ring, Mayweather answered some questions for the media. He explained what he expects McGregor to do in their bout:

“He’s going to come out, and he’s going to keep switching. He’s going to keep switching. I know what he’s going to do. I already know (he’s going to) come out southpaw, then you’re going to switch the other way. He’s going to keep switching. When you keep switching all you do is burning energy. … Look, as you keep switching, keep switching, you’re burning too much energy.”

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has worked with Showtime and Mayweather Promotions to make this fight a reality. McGregor is stepping inside a boxing ring for the first time in his professional fighting career. Meanwhile, “Money” wants to end his boxing career with a perfect 50-0 record. The fight is expected to draw a significant amount of PPV buys.