Floyd Mayweather on McGregor: ‘I Know What He’s Going to do’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Tom Szczerbowski of USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather believes he has Conor McGregor figured out.

We’re just 15 days away from seeing Mayweather and McGregor throw leather. On Aug. 26, they’ll finally meet for a “super fight” inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight airs live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV).

“Money” recently showcased his skills in a workout session. After mixing it up in the ring, Mayweather answered some questions for the media. He explained what he expects McGregor to do in their bout:

“He’s going to come out, and he’s going to keep switching. He’s going to keep switching. I know what he’s going to do. I already know (he’s going to) come out southpaw, then you’re going to switch the other way. He’s going to keep switching. When you keep switching all you do is burning energy. … Look, as you keep switching, keep switching, you’re burning too much energy.”

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has worked with Showtime and Mayweather Promotions to make this fight a reality. McGregor is stepping inside a boxing ring for the first time in his professional fighting career. Meanwhile, “Money” wants to end his boxing career with a perfect 50-0 record. The fight is expected to draw a significant amount of PPV buys.

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather on McGregor: ‘I Know What He’s Going to do’

0
Floyd Mayweather believes he has Conor McGregor figured out. We're just 15 days away from seeing Mayweather and McGregor throw leather. On Aug. 26, they'll...
Alex Perez

Alex Perez on Earning UFC Contract: It’s Overwhelming

0
Alex Perez is soaking it all in after earning his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract. This past Tuesday night (Aug. 8), Perez competed on the...
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather: It’s a Victory For McGregor if he Goes The Distance

0
Floyd Mayweather believes if Conor McGregor can simply survive in their Aug. 26 bout, then it'll be a victory for "Notorious." Mayweather and McGregor will...
video

New Co-Main Event Announced for Upcoming Invicta FC 25 Card

0
Former Invicta FC strawweight champion Livia Renata Souza has a new opponent for Invicta FC 25. Souza (10-1) will meet unbeaten Brazilian Janaisa Morandin at...
Jon Jones

Coach: Jon Jones had Arm Injury Days Before UFC 214

0
Mike Winkeljohn, one of the top coaches for UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones revealed in a recent interview that "Bones" suffered a serious...
Load more