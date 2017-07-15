Floyd Mayweather on McGregor: ‘It’s Obvious I’m Getting Under His Skin’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather believes he touched a nerve with Conor McGregor during their tour.

Mayweather and McGregor will compete in a “super fight” inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. The two took part in a tour that stopped at four cities and three countries. The final press conference wrapped up yesterday (July 14) in London, England.

“Money” and “Notorious” had their hit and miss moments, but they are the talk of the sports world and beyond. Speaking to the media, Mayweather explained why he believes he was able to get inside McGregor’s head (via MMAFighting.com):

“When McGregor goes up there to speak and talk, I sit back and let him speak his peace and let him say what he has to say and what I do, I just sit quiet. When it’s my turn to go up, I give a speaking, he’s interrupting me. So it’s obvious I’m getting under his skin. I never needed Conor McGregor when I made $800 million. So I’m going OK. But he’s been a good dance partner, and I need him for Aug. 26.”

McGregor vs. Mayweather will air live on Showtime pay-per-view. As of this wiring, the only thing known about the undercard is that Gervonta Davis will compete in the co-main event.

