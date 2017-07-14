Floyd Mayweather on McGregor’s ‘Racist’ Comments: ‘He’s Crossing The Line’

Floyd Mayweather has changed his opinion on Conor McGregor’s “racial” accusations after night three of their tour.

The third press conference took place last night (July 13) inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The presser was considered to be a dud by many due to a massive delay, ho-hum zingers, and audio issues in the arena.

McGregor’s speech drew the most criticism. After having accusations of racism thrown at him for saying, “dance for me boy” during the first two pressers, “Notorious” made a few jokes using racial undertones.

Mayweather spoke with the media after night three and he wasn’t amused (via Bloody Elbow):

“This is an event where two fighters are competing against one another, but saying a lot of racist things like today toward black women. I have two black daughters, a black mother, of course I’m a black man.”

“Money” went on to say that while he isn’t heated over the situation, he feels McGregor is hurting his own fan base.

“He’s crossing the line, but I can’t really focus on that right now. I’m here to do a job, and my job is to go out there and entertain. But he’s losing a lot of fans by doing that.”