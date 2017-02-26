Floyd Mayweather: ‘Once Conor McGregor Speaks to The UFC, we Can Make Fight Happen’

Floyd Mayweather insists that he’s his own boss, but Conor McGregor is not.

As much as McGregor and Mayweather would like to do battle in a boxing ring, the reality is “Notorious” is under contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). If the UFC lightweight champion were to sign a bout agreement without the UFC’s consent, the promotion’s legal team would likely issue cease and desist orders to multiple parties.

UFC President Dana White said talks are going nowhere when it comes to a McGregor vs. Mayweather bout. White said McGregor’s next fight will be inside the Octagon and his likely opponent will be the winner of UFC 209’s interim lightweight title bout. The two fighters vying for the interim gold will be Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Mayweather recently spoke to Showtime’s Steve Farhood (via Sky Sports). “Money” urged McGregor to speak with his “bosses” to make a deal happen: