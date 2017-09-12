Floyd Mayweather Played Basketball Game 24 Hours After McGregor Bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr. fancied his chances that much that he promised to play in a charity basketball game the day after his 50th professional fight with Conor McGregor

The boxing legend dispatched of the UFC lightweight champion in the 10th round of their fight on Aug. 26.

While Mayweather was clearly never in trouble during the bout, he did promote the fight as a tough contest beforehand. The 40-year-old appeared on The Steve Harvey Show on Monday and told the host that he had played a game of basketball in aid of a cancer charity.

Mayweather told Harvey that he wanted to ‘give back’:

“Yes, it was for cancer, the next day [following the bout with McGregor]. It’s about giving back. I’m a man of my word and I stand by my word.”

Mayweather also discussed how has not spoken to McGregor since the night of the fight but that their ‘beef was settled’:

“No, we haven’t spoken since the fight,” Mayweather told Harvey. “We had a beef and settled our beef. I knew he was used to fighting 25 minutes, and I said ‘once we get him past 25 minutes he’s a dead man walking’.”

McGregor is currently enjoying time off in Ibiza and is medically suspended for two months following the fight.