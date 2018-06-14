Floyd Mayweather Puts Halt on his MMA Plans

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is putting his MMA plans on hold for the time being.

For months now, Mayweather has slowly but surely talking about making the jump from the world of boxing to the land of MMA and even went as far as submitting the paperwork to get an MMA license, which will likely be in Nevada.



His last fight was against former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor, which took place last August in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on PPV (pay-per-view) for the low price of $100 for HD and $90 for SD.



As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some good things in the ring considering that it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.



Although McGregor looked good in the first three rounds, he started getting tired as the fight went on. Even McGregor cited patches of fatigue that he needs to overcome. He made it clear by admitting that going 12 rounds was always a challenge for him during training camp.

There has been talk of a rematch but it wouldn’t take place inside of a boxing ring but instead the Octagon.

Mayweather recently went on record by stating to TMZ Sports that he is currently busy with another lucrative business venture and that he has put a halt to his MMA plans.

“I’m so busy, I got so many different things going on, on the outside,” Mayweather said (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “If you haven’t heard, I’m building the tallest building in New York City. I’m one of the investors, I invested nine figures, actually.”

“I’m not thinking about fighting right now,” he said. “Two weeks from now, you can do an interview with me because I can contradict myself. I’m only human.”

“So, two weeks from now, you ask me the question, guess what I’m gonna say, ‘I’m fighting in MMA.’ And then two months from then, I’mma say ‘I’m not fighting in MMA, I’m not fighting in boxing.’”

“Actually I don’t know what I’m doing, but I do know one thing: I’m paid.”

What are your thoughts on Mayweather’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below.