Floyd Mayweather Responds To Dana White’s Offer To Fight Conor McGregor For $25 Million

Floyd Mayweather is not impressed by Dana White’s $25 million offer to fight Conor McGregor.

Earlier today, UFC’s president put his money where his mouth is and formally offered the two fighters $25 million a piece (plus back-end action) to make this inter-sport mega fight a reality.

TMZ Sports caught up with Mayweather in New York City and asked about the offer. Floyd called Dana White a “f*cking comedian” and was more interested in showing off his new Hublot Laferrari watch, which sells for over $200,000.

Translation: You’re not even close.

Mayweather stated earlier this week that it would take $100 million for him to take the fight – and that McGregor should be happy with $15 million, since that would be the biggest payday of his career by a long shot.

If this fight is ever going to happen, it’s going to take a savvy deal maker with deep pockets and a willingness to meet Mayweather’s demands.