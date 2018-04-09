Floyd Mayweather Says Conor McGregor Has to Carry Himself Like a Gentleman

Floyd Mayweather has chimed in on Conor McGregor’s outburst.

Mayweather and McGregor are no strangers to each other. “Money” and the “Notorious” one had a heated tour before their boxing match back in Aug. 2017. McGregor even bashed executive vice president of Showtime Sports Stephen Espinoza. In the end, Mayweather defeated McGregor via 10th round TKO.

Since that time, Mayweather has teased making his mixed martial arts debut. He even posted a photoshopped image of himself battering McGregor inside the Octagon. Instead of UFC gloves, Mayweather wore TMT gloves in the image.

McGregor recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. McGregor stormed the Barclays Center following a UFC 223 media day session. He was joined by fellow UFC fighter and teammate Artem Lobov and their entourage. They smashed a window of a van holding red corner fighters.

This was done in retaliation to a confrontation between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Lobov in a hotel that same week. McGregor injured lightweight Michael Chiesa and flyweight Ray Borg in the chaos. Both men were pulled from the UFC 223 card. Lobov was scheduled to compete as well, but his actions caused him to be removed.

During a recent boxing event, Showtime’s Jim Gray was able to speak with Mayweather. “Money” responded to McGregor’s antics:

“I feel that when you have reached such high status, you have to carry yourself in a classy way. Meaning I know that when we fought we both sold the fight. The world loved what we did, but outside the ring you have to carry yourself like a gentleman.”

You can watch the full interview below:

Do you believe we’ll ever see Floyd Mayweather inside the Octagon?