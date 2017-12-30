Floyd Mayweather Says Dana White is Using His Name to Secure TV Rights Deal

To the collective surprise of many, UFC President Dana White continued to insist that boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. was considering an unexpected transition to the Octagon

Despite no known mixed martial arts experience, White had teased fans with the prospect of seeing the all-time great boxer fight under the promotion’s banner.

According to Mayweather, there is simply no truth in the matter. In fact, “Money” believes that he knows why White is spreading rumors pertaining to an unlikely crossover to MMA (via FightHype):

“Their [the UFC’s] deal with Fox is coming to an end. So, they’re trying to renew a new deal with any company what better name could they use than Floyd Mayweather? Because that’s a great name to use. I would use a Floyd Mayweather so I could leverage also and say, ‘You know what? Floyd’s gonna come back, he’s going to fight in the UFC. Floyd’s gonna come back and he’s gonna fight McGregor in the Octagon.’ So they can leverage and get another big deal.

“I don’t have anything against Dana White. At all. He’s a remarkable guy, a very, very smart guy. Smart businessman. I don’t need to fight again. If I chose to fight in the Octagon, I’m choosing to fight in the Octagon because that’s what I want to do.”

Mayweather also reminded observers that, unless there is official word from himself or his adviser Al Haymon, it is categorically untrue:

“If it didn’t come from my mouth or Al Haymon’s mouth, then it’s bulls**t. It’s bulls**t. Let’s not be stupid. So I’m not fighting, I don’t have any boxing opponent I’m looking forward to. I’m not calling no names out in the sport of boxing. I’m not calling any names out in the UFC.

“Dana White, my man, it’s just like this. I’m not worried about what kind of money you got, or what you doing with your money, or what you doing with your family. Don’t worry about what I’m doing with my money, and my family. That’s the problem with motherf***ers nowadays, we’re too worried about what someone else is doing with their money.”