Floyd Mayweather Says He Offered Conor McGregor $15 Million Boxing Match

The back-and-forth banter between future boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor has not ended. Mayweather told ESPN that an offer was on the table for “Notorious:”

“We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight. They know what my number is. My number is a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number. We are willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage — the back end — on the pay-per-view. But of course, we’re the ‘A side.’ How can a guy talk about making 20 or 30 million if he has never made 8 or 9 million in a fight.”

Late last year, McGregor was issued his boxing license in the state of California. Mayweather is not impressed.

“You guys keep hearing all these different rumors about different fighters want to face Floyd Mayweather. Everybody keeps talking about Conor McGregor. He’s blowing smoke up everybody’s a–. Dana White, the UFC — let’s make it happen. Bring him over to the boxing world, and I’ll show him what it’s like.”

Mayweather is currently retired from the sport of boxing, but he is interested in the McGregor fight. In fact, “Money” says that’s the only fight that he has his sights set on.

“Only thing I’m probably interested in is the Conor McGregor fight. I’m a businessman, and it makes business sense. I believe in what me and [adviser] Al Haymon talk about every day — I believe in working smarter, not harder.”

Mayweather had the sports world buzzing when he put up an unofficial poster teasing a bout with McGregor. “Notorious” hasn’t minced words when it comes to firing shots at “Money.” McGregor has told Mayweather, “I run boxing.” and that he wants no less than $100 million to step inside the ring with him.

Of course, Mayweather hasn’t been eager about dipping a toe inside the Octagon.