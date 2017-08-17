Floyd Mayweather Says McGregor Was ‘Extremely Dirty’ During Sparring

Floyd Mayweather saw the clips of Conor McGregor’s sparring session with Paulie Malignaggi and he’s crying foul.

“Money” is set to compete against McGregor on Aug. 26. The “super fight” will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.

During a recent conference call, Mayweather was asked about what he thinks of “Notorious'” sparring session with Malignaggi. Mayweather said he sees a fighter who uses some underhanded tactics (via MMAMania.com):

“He had [boxing referee] Joe Cortez in his training camp, which is a great thing. Even though he had Joe Cortez in his training camp, I still saw him doing, being extremely dirty. But my job is not to worry about the referee. My job is to go out there and fight, and let the referee do his job.”