Floyd Mayweather Skeptical of Rumors That McGregor Was KO’d Sparring

Floyd Mayweather doesn’t believe in the rumors surrounding a recent Conor McGregor sparring session.

Rumors recently swirled claiming that “Notorious” was knocked out by Bradley Wheeler while sparring. Wheeler denied the rumors, saying he isn’t even in shape to hit the pads due to an injury.

Former boxing champion Jessie Vargas started the rumors, saying that it’s the story he was told. Speaking to Fight Hype, “Money” showed skepticism towards the hoopla (via Bloody Elbow):

“My thing is basically like this, if I ain’t seen no footage, I don’t believe it. And me and Jessie Vargas are in communication. We’ve been talking about working with him, signing him back for Mayweather promotions. We’ve been communicating, but everything is just rumors until I see it. I have to visually see it with my own eyes.”