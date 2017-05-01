Floyd Mayweather Sr: ‘I’ll Beat The Sh*t Out of Conor McGregor’

Tell us how you really feel Floyd Mayweather Sr.

A potential boxing match-up between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor has been the talk of the sports world for months. The mainstream media has been wondering if Mayweather’s age will finally catch up to him, while boxing experts give “Notorious” little to no chance of handing “Money” his lone defeat as a professional.

Many of those experts share the same views that former heavyweight boxing kingpin Lennox Lewis has. That being unless it’s inside the Octagon, McGregor can’t hang with “Money.” Mayweather Sr. certainly doesn’t believe McGregor stands a chance with his son. He told Fight Hype that “Notorious” can’t even last against him (via MMAFighting.com):