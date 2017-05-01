Floyd Mayweather Sr: ‘I’ll Beat The Sh*t Out of Conor McGregor’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Floyd Mayweather Sr.
Image Credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Tell us how you really feel Floyd Mayweather Sr.

A potential boxing match-up between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor has been the talk of the sports world for months. The mainstream media has been wondering if Mayweather’s age will finally catch up to him, while boxing experts give “Notorious” little to no chance of handing “Money” his lone defeat as a professional.

Many of those experts share the same views that former heavyweight boxing kingpin Lennox Lewis has. That being unless it’s inside the Octagon, McGregor can’t hang with “Money.” Mayweather Sr. certainly doesn’t believe McGregor stands a chance with his son. He told Fight Hype that “Notorious” can’t even last against him (via MMAFighting.com):

“He don’t want that fight. Floyd’s gonna turn him upside down. That be like you (interviewer) and Floyd in the ring! [Laughs]. He looks bad in the ring. That’s a done deal right there. They’ve already showed the best that he’s got. He ain’t nothing but talk! I told them people on the TV already, forget about Floyd. Let’s throw Floyd to the side. Here I am, I’m a 64-year-old man and I’ll beat your ass. I’ll beat the s**t out of McGregor! Anytime he wants it, let’s go.”

Latest MMA News

video

Watch the UFC’s Extended Preview for UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2

0
In just a few week's time, the UFC returns to Pay Per View with UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2. It's a rematch...
Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva Says He’s Done if he Doesn’t Get Interim Title Bout at UFC...

0
If things don't go Anderson Silva's way, then he may walk away from mixed martial arts (MMA). "The Spider" will go down as one of...
T.J. Dillashaw

Dominick Cruz Says The Mental Game Will be Too Much For T.J. Dillashaw at...

0
Dominick Cruz doesn't believe T.J. Dillashaw can overcome the mental anguish that comes with his Team Alpha Male (TAM) feud. Dillashaw is set to compete...
A.J. McKee

A.J. McKee Says James Gallagher ‘Barked up The Wrong Tree’

0
A.J. McKee and James Gallagher aren't exactly chummy with one another. In fact, the two rising Bellator featherweight prospects have developed a bit of a...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa Responds to Glover Teixeira: ‘How Can I Not be Qualified’ For Title...

0
Jimi Manuwa has heard Glover Teixeira's recent comments aimed towards him and he isn't amused. Teixeira expressed his belief that Manuwa isn't qualified to compete...
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane on Anastasia Yankova’s Hype Train: ‘That’s Bullsh*t’

0
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane isn't riding on the Anastasia Yankova hype train. Macfarlane is coming off a first-round submission finish over Jessica Middleton at Bellator 178. The...
Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Floyd Mayweather Sr: ‘I’ll Beat The Sh*t Out of Conor McGregor’

0
Tell us how you really feel Floyd Mayweather Sr. A potential boxing match-up between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor has been the talk of...
video

UFC Fight Night 110: New Zealand Secures Dominique Steele-Luke Jumeau

0
Luke Jumeau will make his Octagon debut this June at UFC Fight Night 110 vs. Dominique Steele, the promotion confirmed over the weekend. Jumeau is...
Jim Miller

Jim Miller: ‘I Will Get to 30 Fights in The UFC & That Will...

0
If Jim Miller has his way, he'll be done with the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) after four more bouts. Back in February, Miller...
Aaron Pico

Aaron Pico on Fighting a Veteran in MMA Debut: ‘I Wanted This Competition’

0
Aaron Pico isn't exactly hunting for tomato cans. Pico is set to make his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut inside Madison Square Garden in...