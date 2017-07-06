Floyd Mayweather Sr. Says he Has ‘Presents’ For Conor McGregor

Mayweather Sr. indicates that fans may see another side to his son when he takes on Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas

As the “Money Fight” edges closer, the general consensus of fans and pundits alike is that Mayweather will simply have too much for McGregor come fight night.

After all, with a ring career of 49-0 which has been amassed off the back of some of the most talented boxers of the past twenty years, there is enough evidence to suggest that the boxing luminary is simply too good.

According to Mayweather Sr., despite his son’s traditional track record for excellence, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native may deviate from the style which has brought him so much considerable success (h/t MMAFighting):

“Floyd’s gonna definitely put something on Conor McGregor. I’ve got a few presents for Conor McGregor,” said Floyd Mayweather Sr. in an interview with NBC Sports Radio. “I’ve got a few things that I want to hand him. There are a few things that I want to do, and things that Floyd can do. We’re going to be able to touch him up real good.”

While many of those same observers doubt that McGregor has the skills necessary to go the distance with the boxing icon, given that this is his professional boxing debut, Mayweather Sr. is confident that it will not affect the outcome of the fight:

“Let me tell you something, even if it goes the distance, [Floyd] is going to whoop his ass. That’s what’s going to happen. Any way he wants to do it, [McGregor] is gonna get whooped. Ain’t nobody gonna say I’m wrong because they know he’s going to get whooped anyway.”

And while many will question if Mayweather Sr’s comments are simply a counter to McGregor perceived usage of mind games, it still makes for an interesting prospect:

“You can believe one thing, y’all gonna see something new in this fight. You’re going to see something that he hasn’t showed you yet. When he shows it, then y’all will know it.”