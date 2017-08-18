Floyd Mayweather Sr. Threatens Lawsuit if Conor McGregor Fights Dirty

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Floyd Mayweather Sr.
Image Credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Sr. is warning Conor McGregor not to use underhanded tactics on Aug. 26.

McGregor is set to do battle with Mayweather Jr. inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” airs live on Showtime pay-per-view. While McGregor is an accomplished mixed martial artist, he’s never stepped foot in a boxing ring professionally.

Mayweather Jr. recently said he saw McGregor using “dirty” tactics against Paulie Malignaggi during sparring sessions. Speaking to Colin Cowherd, Mayweather Sr. said there will be repercussions if McGregor isn’t careful via (Bloody Elbow):

“It’s gonna stop right there. And guess what? Then we’re gonna throw a big suit at him. There’s enough people around here suing everybody for nothing, and this is something that you can be screwed for.”

Latest MMA News

Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos’ Manager Denies PED Use in Statement

0
Junior dos Santos' manager has spoken out over the fighter's potential anti-doping violation. Earlier tonight (Aug. 18), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) revealed that dos...
Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. Threatens Lawsuit if Conor McGregor Fights Dirty

0
Floyd Mayweather Sr. is warning Conor McGregor not to use underhanded tactics on Aug. 26. McGregor is set to do battle with Mayweather Jr. inside...
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos Off UFC 215 For Potential USADA Violation

1
Junior dos Santos has been pulled from UFC 215 and is facing a suspension. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder was set...
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg: I Have no Interest in Fighting Amanda Nunes

2
Cris Cyborg would rather not fight a fellow Brazilian, but she won't rule it out. Cyborg is the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight...
T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw Talks Drama, Responds to Jimmie Rivera’s Sparring Claims

0
T.J. Dillashaw has grown tired of being surrounded by drama. Dillashaw is set to challenge Cody Garbrandt for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title....
Load more