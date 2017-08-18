Floyd Mayweather Sr. Threatens Lawsuit if Conor McGregor Fights Dirty

Floyd Mayweather Sr. is warning Conor McGregor not to use underhanded tactics on Aug. 26.

McGregor is set to do battle with Mayweather Jr. inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” airs live on Showtime pay-per-view. While McGregor is an accomplished mixed martial artist, he’s never stepped foot in a boxing ring professionally.

Mayweather Jr. recently said he saw McGregor using “dirty” tactics against Paulie Malignaggi during sparring sessions. Speaking to Colin Cowherd, Mayweather Sr. said there will be repercussions if McGregor isn’t careful via (Bloody Elbow):

“It’s gonna stop right there. And guess what? Then we’re gonna throw a big suit at him. There’s enough people around here suing everybody for nothing, and this is something that you can be screwed for.”