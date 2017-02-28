Floyd Mayweather Sr. Doesn’t Trust Conor McGregor in Boxing Ring

Floyd Mayweather Sr. is wary that Conor McGregor may forget that he is not inside the octagon should the mooted boxing bout with his son materialize.

Mayweather Sr. told FightHype recently that he would much prefer that Mayweather Jr. chose to rematch Manny Pacquiao in what would be his return to the ring, and more than likely, a 50th straight win in 50 fights.

Mayweather Sr. feels that the risk to his son would be much greater, given Conor McGregor’s propensity of using elbows and kicks:

“I would do it with ‘Pacman’, for real,” said Mayweather Sr. ‘Pacman’ is a safer bet because there is no kicking or no back-elbowing, or none of that stuff. No leaping and kicking. See, sometimes even though they do a thing[under boxing rules], they might leap up and kick you and say it was an accident but they know it’s not an accident.”

While the question of adaptability has been raised before, it is highly unlikely that any contractual clause would not be agreed upon which would penalise McGregor in any such event. Nevertheless, the McGregor vs Mayweather Jr. show looks likely to air for a little longer, at least.