Floyd Mayweather Talks About Not Releasing Sparring Footage

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Floyd Mayweather Robert Guerrero
Image Credit: Al Bello via Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather has explained why no one has seen sparring footage before his showdown with Conor McGregor.

This Saturday night (Aug. 26), Mayweather will do battle with McGregor inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” will air live on Showtime pay-per-view. The two are now fighting for the “Money Belt.”

Speaking to the media, “Money” explained why he hasn’t released sparring footage (via MMAJunkie.com):

“All I got to say is this: Because I’m the executive producer of ‘All-Access,’ I’m going to show what I want to show. You guys have seen me train so much, so I’m going to show a different part of Floyd Mayweather. You guys see my body on social media. I’m shredded under (this suit).”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather: ‘After 21 Years, I’ve Been Hit With Everything’

0
Floyd Mayweather doesn't like to engage in classic knock-down-drag-out boxing matches. That isn't the style that made "Money" who he is. And he didn't get...
video

Conor McGregor Tells Floyd Mayweather ‘You Should Have Kept Your Mouth Shut’

0
Not many really thought it would actually happen when Conor McGregor called out Floyd Mayweather. But after all this time. And all these press conferences....
Demian Maia

Demian Maia vs. Colby Covington Booked For UFC Fight Night 119

0
Demian Maia and Colby Covington are set to clash at UFC Fight Night 119. Maia and Covington will trade leather on Oct. 28. The action...
Floyd Mayweather Robert Guerrero

Floyd Mayweather Talks About Not Releasing Sparring Footage

0
Floyd Mayweather has explained why no one has seen sparring footage before his showdown with Conor McGregor. This Saturday night (Aug. 26), Mayweather will do...
Jon Jones

USADA Releases Statement on Jon Jones’ Failed UFC 214 Drug Test

0
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has issued a statement on Jon Jones' positive test result for a banned substance. After the UFC 214 weigh-ins, Jones...
Load more