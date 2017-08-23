Floyd Mayweather Talks About Not Releasing Sparring Footage

Floyd Mayweather has explained why no one has seen sparring footage before his showdown with Conor McGregor.

This Saturday night (Aug. 26), Mayweather will do battle with McGregor inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” will air live on Showtime pay-per-view. The two are now fighting for the “Money Belt.”

Speaking to the media, “Money” explained why he hasn’t released sparring footage (via MMAJunkie.com):

“All I got to say is this: Because I’m the executive producer of ‘All-Access,’ I’m going to show what I want to show. You guys have seen me train so much, so I’m going to show a different part of Floyd Mayweather. You guys see my body on social media. I’m shredded under (this suit).”