Floyd Mayweather to Conor McGregor: ‘Stop Blowing Smoke up Everybody’s Ass’

Floyd Mayweather is getting tired of the Conor McGregor talks.

The sports world and the mainstream media can’t get enough of the Mayweather vs. McGregor buzz. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder’s popularity has skyrocketed in a short amount of time. He went from not having a “pot to piss in” to being on the cover of GQ Magazine.

Mayweather has dominated the boxing world for years. He has won multiple world titles and has been a part of many super fights inside the ring. Victories over Manny Pacquiao, Oscar de le Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, and others have helped cement Mayweather’s legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Despite being in different sports, talks of McGregor vs. Mayweather have heated up more than ever before. Last month, it was reported that the two fighters had come to financial terms in regards to a boxing match. “Money” responded by saying he was happy to be retired. “Notorious” took credit for Mayweather deciding to stay on the sidelines.

With all the hoopla surrounding this fantasy match-up, it’s easy to see why both men get asked about it constantly. Speaking with ESPN, Mayweather appears to be getting antsy: