Floyd Mayweather Jr: ‘Real Man’ Donald Trump is not Racist

During a recent appearance on Hollywood Unlocked, boxing living legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. hit back at President Trump’s detractors

President Trump is undoubtedly one of the most criticized men to have ever entered the White House.

There is not a day that goes by without the 45th president of the U.S.A being associated with some form of controversy. During his presidential run in 2016, Trump caused outrage among many when a recording from 2005 was released where the business magnate allegedly recommended others to grab women ‘by the p**sy.’

Mayweather recently discussed Trump’s choice of phrasing, dismissing it as “locker talk”:

“People don’t like the truth,” Mayweather remarked. “He [sic] speak like a real man spoke. Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat [expletive]? I had to grab that fat [expletive].’ Right? So he talking locker room talk. ‘I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the [expletive]. And?’”

“A lot of times, we spend too much time talking about and worrying about other people’s business instead of worrying about our own,” he continued. “I got to where I got to—it’s easy, I make millions and millions of dollars on a daily basis—because I focus on Floyd.”

Mayweather also defended President Trump against allegations of supporting groups associated with racism:

“You never heard anything about Donald Trump being racist until he ran for president,” Mayweather said.