Floyd Mayweather Claims the UFC Offered him a Billion Dollar, Multi Fight Deal

Boxing living-legend Floyd Mayweather has raised eyebrows by declaring that he has been offered a humongous amount of money to fight for the UFC

Mayweather announced his absolute retirement from boxing in August following a 10th round TKO of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the Irishman’s debut bout under the Queensberry Rules.

“Money” told observers of a live stream on Instagram (via Fight Hype) that, should he wish to return to prizefighting, he can walk into a multi-fight deal with the UFC which would earn him “a billion dollars.”

“You already know I’m a money-getting motherf**ker,” Mayweather claimed. “I’m Money May. They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back. I can come right back. If I want to, I can come right back to the UFC. I can go fight in the Octagon. I can do a three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars. Remember, I’m Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, and you motherf**kers love me, and I love you mother**kers.”

The 40-year-old would be considered an underdog against pretty much any UFC fighter within reach of his weight. Despite being considered one of the greatest boxers to have ever laced up gloves, Mayweather has no known combat sports experience beyond boxing. It is likely that the legendary boxer is simply keeping his name in the public domain with such comments and would be heavily favored to return to the ring rather than begin his MMA career aged 40.