Rogan Argues in Favor of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes that the opportunity to make another boatload of money means a Mayweather vs. McGregor rematch will happen

Rogan argued on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience that a second fight between the boxing legend and the UFC lightweight champion seems very likely:

“He’s [Floyd Mayweather] probably gonna make more than 300 million dollars from this last fight. Amazing. I can’t imagine that they won’t do it again.’

If Conor figures out how to not get tired, if he can convince people. Like say if he fights Paulie Malignaggi, beats the shit out of Paulie Malignaggi and says ‘Floyd, let’s do it one more f*cking time!’”

Rogan expanded on his opinion that McGregor was not done in boxing, claiming that there is a more lucrative market for him in the sport over a return to MMA.

