Report: Following Lesnar Fight At UFC 200, WWE Hoping To Get Rousey Match At WrestleMania 33

It looks like Paige VanZant isn’t the only well-known UFC female fighter that WWE has their eye on.

Anthony DiMoro posted an article at Yahoo! Sports that claims former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and one-time WrestleMania guest Ronda Rousey is “at the top of WWE’s list” of talent they want to use from the UFC in exchange for allowing Brock Lesnar to fight Mark Hunt at the UFC’s upcoming landmark UFC 200 event in July.

DiMoro’s article stated the following about WWE hoping to secure a Rousey appearance at next year’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view:

According to sources, WWE is hoping that by allowing Lesnar to compete at UFC 200 (and perhaps beyond) it will open the doors for some things in return from UFC. Mainly WWE is hopeful for two things in return. For one, they are hoping not only to get additional promotion for ‘SummerSlam’, likely at UFC 200, but are also looking to get UFC stars to appear at the event. WWE is also hopeful that they will be allowed to use Ronda Rousey at ‘WrestleMania 33′ in Orlando, Florida. While her in-ring segment at ‘WrestleMania 31′ with ‘The Rock’, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H was a memorable moment, WWE is hoping they can secure Rousey for an actual match at their biggest event of the year.

As noted earlier this week, it’s also being reported that WWE is hoping to get Paige VanZant and/or other top UFC female fighters involved in a segment at their upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view in August, which Lesnar is also scheduled to be a part of.