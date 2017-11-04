Following Title Win, Ilima-Lei MacFarlane Plans to Return in Six Months

Don’t expect newly crowned Bellator women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei MacFarlane to defend her crown in a short period of time.

MacFarlane had a dominant performance over Emily Ducote last night (Nov. 3). She earned a fifth-round submission to become the inaugural women’s 125-pound title holder. There is time to rest for MacFarlane as a clear contender hasn’t emerged.

That’s exactly what she plans on doing (via MMAJunkie.com):

“People are asking me, ‘Oh, are ou going to fight on the L.A. card at The Forum?’ I’m like, ‘No way!’ I’m going to relish in this for as long as I can. I’m going to hang out as the champion – I don’t have any need to fight immediately and defend the belt. I’m good. I can fight in six months.”