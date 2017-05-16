Following UFC 211, Frankie Edgar Feels he Was Never Out of Title Contention

Don’t call Frankie Edgar’s win over Yair Rodriguez a comeback.

“The Answer” is no stranger to the brights lights. On what many consider the biggest card of 2017 so far, Edgar took on the younger prospect Rodriguez. UFC 211 was the event and Dallas, Texas was the place.

It was nothing short of a beating in favor of Edgar. He teed off on Rodriguez until his left eye swelled up so bad that he wasn’t allowed to continue fighting.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Edgar said he doesn’t feel the win put him back in title contention because he’s always been there:

“It’s good to be back in the conversation, but to me I never really left it if that makes sense. I’m always hunting to get to the title because that’s what fighting is about for me. I’m in this to be the champion and that’s always going to be the goal, but this is a situation I’ve been in before. I’m going to stay positive, but I’m not going to get upset about anything. It’s not the end of the world if it doesn’t happen, and I’ll keep moving forward and doing what I do. Of course I’m hoping for the best though.”

Edgar went on to reveal the main reason why he’s always able to stay at the top of the featherweight division.

“Consistency is key, man. I’m in the gym working all the time and giving my best effort every time I step through those doors. When you work that way you are going to have consistent results. I’m a persevering motherf*cker I guess you could say.”