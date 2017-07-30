Following UFC 214 Win, Volkan Oezdemir Questions Manuwa’s Strategy

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Volkan Oezdemir doesn’t believe Jimi Manuwa went about their fight with the best game plan.

Last night (July 29), Oezdemir and Manuwa battled in a potential title eliminator. It took “No Time” just 42 seconds to finish the “Poster Boy” inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California for UFC 214.

Megan Olivi caught up with the light heavyweight bruiser after the quick knockout victory. Oezdemir talked about the significance of finishing Manuwa in the fashion that he did:

“Before Jon Jones came back, he was number two in the division right? He was number three, he was the next guy to be fighting for the belt so I think that proved my point. I’m coming for the winner of tonight.”

Many were puzzled by Manuwa’s strategy with his aggressive clinch work early in the fight. Oezdemir agrees that it wasn’t a sound game plan.

“I felt he was strong with the underhook, but also I think that wasn’t the smartest way to go. He has his strengths, I don’t know what was his game plan but I was able to make it my way.”

With the win, “No Time” is now 15-1 in his professional mixed martial arts career. He’s riding a five-fight winning streak.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Tyron Woodleyvideo

Tyron Woodley on Maia Fight: ‘I Was Stronger As I Said I Would be’

0
Tyron Woodley believes his game plan worked to a tee against Demian Maia. Last night (July 29), Woodley defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight...
Volkan Oezdemirvideo

Following UFC 214 Win, Volkan Oezdemir Questions Manuwa’s Strategy

0
Volkan Oezdemir doesn't believe Jimi Manuwa went about their fight with the best game plan. Last night (July 29), Oezdemir and Manuwa battled in a...
Joe Roganvideo

Joe Rogan Apologizes For Interviewing Cormier After UFC 214 KO Loss

0
Joe Rogan agrees with fans who say he shouldn't have interviewed Daniel Cormier post-fight at UFC 214. Last night (July 29), Jon Jones knocked out...
Tito Ortiz

Tito Ortiz: Cris Cyborg is Going to be The Face of Women’s MMA

0
Tito Ortiz believes Cris Cyborg is ready to take women's mixed martial arts by storm. Last night (July 29), Cyborg captured her first Ultimate Fighting...
Tonya Evinger

Tonya Evinger Expresses Disappointment in TKO Loss to Cris Cyborg

0
Tonya Evinger wishes she could've survived the final horn against Cris Cyborg. Last night (July 29), Evinger and Cyborg competed for the vacant Ultimate Fighting...
Load more