Following UFC 214 Win, Volkan Oezdemir Questions Manuwa’s Strategy

Volkan Oezdemir doesn’t believe Jimi Manuwa went about their fight with the best game plan.

Last night (July 29), Oezdemir and Manuwa battled in a potential title eliminator. It took “No Time” just 42 seconds to finish the “Poster Boy” inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California for UFC 214.

Megan Olivi caught up with the light heavyweight bruiser after the quick knockout victory. Oezdemir talked about the significance of finishing Manuwa in the fashion that he did:

“Before Jon Jones came back, he was number two in the division right? He was number three, he was the next guy to be fighting for the belt so I think that proved my point. I’m coming for the winner of tonight.”

Many were puzzled by Manuwa’s strategy with his aggressive clinch work early in the fight. Oezdemir agrees that it wasn’t a sound game plan.

“I felt he was strong with the underhook, but also I think that wasn’t the smartest way to go. He has his strengths, I don’t know what was his game plan but I was able to make it my way.”

With the win, “No Time” is now 15-1 in his professional mixed martial arts career. He’s riding a five-fight winning streak.