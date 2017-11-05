Following UFC 217 Win, Stephen Thompson Says NYC is Second Home

Stephen Thompson is happy to earn a victory at UFC 217.

Earlier tonight (Nov. 4) the UFC held a pay-per-view event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The second fight on the main card featured a welterweight clash between Thompson and Jorge Masvidal.

Thompson was on point for all three rounds. His striking flustered Masvidal and “Gamebred” couldn’t get anything going. “Wonderboy” earned a unanimous decision victory.

Speaking with Megan Olivi backstage, Thompson talked about the importance of fighting in New York City again:

“This is my second home. I love the crowd of New York City, being back here in Madison Square Garden. I’ve been out for eight months and what better card to be than right here.”

He admitted that ring rust impacted him in the early going, but it didn’t last.

“Yeah a little bit. Been out for eight months with a knee injury, so I had a little cobwebs I had to knock off. But I felt fine, my timing was great. Ended up hurting my thumb in the second round. Got it snagged on an elbow or I don’t know if it landed on his head, but I could barely make a fist in the third round. But I came out with a win and I’m happy.”