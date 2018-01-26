Francis Ngannou is Taking Some Time Off Following UFC 220 Loss

Francis Ngannou is hoping to clear his head and get some rest before giving it another go inside the Octagon.

In the main event of UFC 220, Ngannou challenged Stipe Miocic for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title. “The Predator” swung for the fences in the opening frame, but couldn’t find the mark. This spelled doom for Ngannou as he was outmatched in the grappling department and gassed quickly.

Miocic successfully retained his gold via unanimous decision to break the record for most successful heavyweight title defenses in UFC history. Ngannou took to Instagram to reveal that he will be taking some time off following the defeat.

“I’m taking some time off which will benefit my personal life by going back home to see family and friends then I’ll be back to set things up #relax”