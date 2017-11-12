Following UFC Norfolk Win, Dustin Poirier Wants Eddie Alvarez Again

Dustin Poirier won’t let go of his desired rematch with Eddie Alvarez.

Last night (Nov. 11), Poirier took on Anthony Pettis inside the Ted Convention Center in Norfolk, Virginia. After two exciting rounds, Poirier was able to finish Pettis. In his post-fight interview, Poirier said he’s eyeing the winner of Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje followed by a lightweight title shot.

There is a feud brewing between Poirier and Alvarez. Back in May, the two fought on the UFC 211 card. The bout ended in controversy as Poirier was hit with illegal knees. The final result was a no contest in a fight where many felt Poirier was on the verge of winning.

During the UFC Fight night 120 post-fight press conference, “The Diamond” admitted that he hopes Alvarez wins the bout so he can settle some unfinished business (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I hope Eddie wins, so we can build this up to what it should be. I should have (had) an automatic rematch. He shouldn’t have been rewarded with a TV show and more publicity and another big fight against another ranked guy. He cheated and got out of a fight that he was losing, and he should have been forced to run it back with me.”