Following Weigh-in Scare, Mizuto Hirota Pulled From UFC Fight Night 117

Mizuto Hirota has been pulled from the UFC Fight Night 117 card.

Hirota was supposed to take on Charles Rosa tomorrow night (Sept. 22) inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Hirota looked to be in bad shape during the weigh-ins. He missed weight by four pounds and stumbled off the scale.

The UFC has released a statement, announcing that Hirota has been pulled from the card:

“Due to health and safety concerns, the UFC featherweight bout Hirota vs. Rosa at UFC Fight Night Japan: Saint Preux vs. Okami has been cancelled, as Hirota was deemed unfit to compete by the UFC medical team.

UFC Fight Night Japan: Saint Preux vs. Okami will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Moving to the main card will be the flyweight bout between Jussier Formiga and Ulka Sasaki.”