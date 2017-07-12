For Kazushi Sakuraba, UFC Hall of Fame Induction Wasn’t Too Late

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Kazushi Sakuraba
Image Credit: Etsuo Hara / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Kazushi Sakuraba doesn’t believe his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame induction took too long to materialize.

Sakuraba was inducted into the UFC Hall of Famer during the 2017 “International Fight Week.” While “The Gracie Hunter” only had two fights in the UFC, his legacy in Pride Fighting Championships (Pride FC) is too great to ignore.

Speaking to the media after his induction, Sakuraba talked about never shying away from tough fights:

“Offers would come and I didn’t feel, personally, that I had the choice to run away from this fight or that fight. So I just took whatever fight was coming.”

As far as whether or not his induction was a slow process, Sakuraba made his answer clear.

“It’s not too late.”

