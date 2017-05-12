Forget the UFC Title, Derrick Lewis Says He’s Fighting For The Money

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

Derrick Lewis will take the cash over gold any day of the week.

Lewis is scheduled to meet Mark Hunt inside the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand for UFC Fight Night 110 on June 11. “The Black Beast” will look for his seventh straight victory, while Hunt is in search of his first victory since March 2016.

Despite rising in the heavyweight division, Lewis isn’t all that interested in a title shot. He told Flo Combat that the money holds his interest:

“I don’t care if I get a title shot or not. I’m not doing it for the title. I’m doing it for the money. I don’t care.”

As far as fighting tough opponents go, Lewis feels Travis Browne was tougher than anyone he had fought.

“We all have a puncher’s chance. I believe I already fought the toughest guys in the division. Travis Browne was probably the toughest guy out there, and I knew going into our fight he was going to be one of the toughest opponents because of his reach and his heighth and his versatility. He moves around like a 185er or a 205er. He doesn’t move around like a heavyweight. I knew it was going to be a dangerous fight for myself.”