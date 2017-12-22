Former Bellator Champion Daniel Straus Involved In Serious Motorcycle Accident

Daniel Straus, a former two-time Bellator featherweight champion, was involved in a near-fatal motorcycle accident this past weekend.

Straus, who last fought in October when he was submitted by Emmanuel Sanchez, took to Twitter to confirm the accident.

“On early Sunday morning, I was involved in a motorcycle accident,” Straus wrote. “I’m currently recovering and will hopefully be returning to the Bellator cage sometime soon.

“I appreciate all the well wishes and ask that people respect my family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Straus is 25-8 overall, but is just 3-4 over his last seven fights. That includes a 2015 decision win over Patricio “Pitbull” Freire for the title. He dropped the belt last April via second round submission to Freire.

Bellator president Scott Coker addressed the matter on Twitter, calling Straus “one of the toughest fighters I’ve ever see.”