Former Bellator Champion Liam McGeary Shows off Nasty Broken Thum

Liam McGeary was content fighting Bubba McDaniel after Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal bowed out of Bellator 185.
However, the former champion suffered an injury himself and was forced to follow Lawal ahead of Friday’s card.
McGeary, who is 12-2 overall and 9-2 with the promotion, showed off his broken right thumb on Instagram recently.
There it is 🙁, broken thumb!!! Fights off because ive broke my bloody thumb!! Cant believe how gutted i am!! I know, we can re schedule and all that but fuuuck!!! You guys were in for a treat!!! Tell you what tho bubba, you lucky bastard! You got away from a fuckin hiding there!! I was gunna prove a point on you!! I bet I could have even done that 1 handed. But the doc wouldn't let me! @kingmofh , I'm gunna be out for a little while longer, heal up fast mate, let's get this fight sorted! I want to fight you man, @philmrw . Your next, beat that dude you got and let's get down again. I'll show you how you finish a fucking fight! @ldv_theswarm , deal with bader man get yuour gold, then I'll put him to sleep after that 👊🏽 I'm calling all you fuckers out! Now I'm ready to face you, got my little problem sorted. You wrestlers don't bother me anymore 🖕🏽 I will be coming after that belt now…. Soon as my thumb fixes
After dropping the title to Phil Davis in 2016, McGeary suffered his second loss when Linton Vassell submitted him in May.