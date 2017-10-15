Former Bellator Champion Liam McGeary Shows off Nasty Broken Thum

Liam McGeary was content fighting Bubba McDaniel after Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal bowed out of Bellator 185.

However, the former champion suffered an injury himself and was forced to follow Lawal ahead of Friday’s card.

McGeary, who is 12-2 overall and 9-2 with the promotion, showed off his broken right thumb on Instagram recently.

After dropping the title to Phil Davis in 2016, McGeary suffered his second loss when Linton Vassell submitted him in May.