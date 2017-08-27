Former Boxing Champion on Conor McGregor: ‘Has the Skills to Pay the Bills’

Former WBA middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs watched Saturday night as Conor McGregor went toe-to-toe with Floyd Mayweather.

And the “Miracle Man” was left impressed by the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

In the end, Mayweather scored a 10th round TKO victory over McGregor from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena.

“Conor won a couple of rounds,” said Jacobs, who was working the post-fight show. “You can see he has the skills to pay the bills. He impressed me, but I thought Floyd could have finished this earlier.”

McGregor came out strong in the opening stages of the fight, as Mayweather worked to figure him out. Jacobs, who overcame a rare form of bone cancer and is 32-2 in his career, was also impressed by the game plan “Money” stuck to.

“Conor really slowed down by round five or six. Conor didn’t know how to handle the punches,” he said. “I give it to the mentality that Mayweather had to give McGregor three rounds. He looked perfect after those three rounds.”

