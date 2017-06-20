Former Boxing World Champ Calls for August Meeting with Nate Diaz

Adrien Broner, who is set to face unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia on July 29 in a non-title fight, is interested in returning to action in August on the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather card.

The former four-weight boxing champion even has an opponent picked out in UFC contender Nate Diaz.

“Depending on the punishment I take (vs. Garcia), I’d be willing to fight on Floyd’s undercard against Nate Diaz,” Broner told TMZ Sports. “I’m just talking. But if we can make it happen, let’s do it.”

Broner kind of laughed off the idea of fighting less than a month after meeting Garcia, but he did offer up his thoughts on the McGregor-Mayweather contest.

“(McGregor’s) got a puncher’s chance,” he said. “I’m a boxer. Once you step in the ring, everybody is just one punch away from a knockout.

“But in all reality, Floyd’s going to kick his ass.”