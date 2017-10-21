Former Invicta FC Champion Signs Contract with UFC

Livia Renata Souza is headed to the big show.

Souza, a former Invicta FC champion, has signed a contract with the UFC to compete in the strawweight division.

Souza has won four of her five fights under the Invicta FC banner, the all-female promotion that has helped build the UFC’s female division over the past several years. The 26-year-old Brazilian is 11-1 overall including wins over Ayaka Hamasaki and Janaisa Morandin.

She won the Invicta FC strawweight belt in 2015 with a submission of Katja Kankaanpaa, dropping it to Angela Hill.