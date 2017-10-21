Former Invicta FC Champion Signs Contract with UFC

Livia Renata Souza is headed to the big show.
Souza, a former Invicta FC champion, has signed a contract with the UFC to compete in the strawweight division.
Três letras mágicas me alegram no dia de hoje: @ufc,se você tem um sonho(meta),acredite e trabalhe do jeito certo com fé em Deus,ontem eu sonhava,HOJE EU VIVO O SONHO,sem meus treinadores @kleber_kmaxtm @viniciusmaximo_bjj ,minha família,meus amigos e fãs,@minotauromma também que me deu muita força e confiança nesse processo de transição,sem vocês eu jamais conseguiria chegar á esse objetivo,tmj e segura a quebrada no topo do mundo,Osss. •• IIIIITS TIME TO BE A UFC FIGHTER,thanks ufc for the confidence in my skills,the president of @invictafc @shanknapp @minotauromma and @denis__martins for the help and friendship,thx guys,ghetto in game ! 🇧🇷🥋🥇🥊
Souza has won four of her five fights under the Invicta FC banner, the all-female promotion that has helped build the UFC’s female division over the past several years. The 26-year-old Brazilian is 11-1 overall including wins over Ayaka Hamasaki and Janaisa Morandin.
She won the Invicta FC strawweight belt in 2015 with a submission of Katja Kankaanpaa, dropping it to Angela Hill.