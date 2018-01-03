Former NFL Star Greg Hardy Added to Legacy Fighting Alliance 33

Still competing as an amateur, Greg Hardy’s climb up the MMA ladder will include a stop with Legacy Fighting Alliance.

The promotion announced that Hardy, a former standout in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, will take on Ryan Chester in a heavyweight amateur bout on February 16 from The Bomb Factory in Dallas.

Hardy has scored back-to-back wins in MMA since debuting after a run in the NFL that included an appearance in the Pro Bowl. The ex-defensive lineman has stopped both of his opponents in under a combined two minutes.

The 29-year-old also played for the Carolina Panthers, earning second team All-Pro honors in 2013. He has faced several domestic violence charges off the field, including multiple suspensions by the NFL. Hardy also was arrested for cocaine possession in 2016.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 33’s main card will air on AXS TV and feature Kyle Stewart and Jalelle Willis meeting in a battle of unbeaten fighters in the main event.

Below is the current LFA 33 card, courtesy MMAjunkie:

• Kyle Stewart vs. Jaleel Willis

• Damon Jackson vs. Chris Pecero

• Maycee Barber vs. Katherine Roy

• Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Bilal Williams

• Alonzo Menifield vs. Brice Ritani-Coe

• Isaiah Gutierrez vs. Kevin Wirth

• Fernando Salas vs. Nathan Trepagnier

• Ryan Chester vs. Greg Hardy (amateur bout)