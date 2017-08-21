Former TUF Champ Court McGee Fights Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night 120

Former Ultimate Fighter champion Court McGee returns to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 120, taking on Sean Strickland.

McGee (19-6) has gone 4-3 since moving down to welterweight from middleweight, where he captured the TUF title. In January, he lost to Ben Saunders via decision.

Strickland (18-2) had his three-fight win streak snapped at UFC 210 when he lost a decision to Kamaru Usman.

UFC Fight Night 120 takes place November 11 from Norfolk, Virginia. Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier is the rumored main event.