Former TUF Champ Court McGee Fights Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night 120

By
Dana Becker
-

Former Ultimate Fighter champion Court McGee returns to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 120, taking on Sean Strickland.

McGee (19-6) has gone 4-3 since moving down to welterweight from middleweight, where he captured the TUF title. In January, he lost to Ben Saunders via decision.

Strickland (18-2) had his three-fight win streak snapped at UFC 210 when he lost a decision to Kamaru Usman.

UFC Fight Night 120 takes place November 11 from Norfolk, Virginia. Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier is the rumored main event.

