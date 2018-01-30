Former UFC/Bellator Fighter Getting WWE Tryout

Matt Van Buren is hoping to take his talents to the squared circle.

Van Buren is a professional mixed martial artist. He has competed for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator. “Gutter” has a professional MMA record of 7-6. In his seven victories, he’s earned two knockouts and two submissions.

Van Buren recently took to Twitter to drop some news on where his future is going. Apparently, the Team Gutter standout has nabbed a WWE tryout on Feb. 7. See the tweet for yourself:

Feb 7th. WWE tryouts. I'm so excited for this opportunity 🙌 — Matt Van Buren (@GutterMMA) January 29, 2018

Timing Is Everything

It’s possible that Van Buren could be poking some fun at the recent WWE signing of Ronda Rousey. “Rowdy” was once recognized as the most dominant female fighter in all of MMA. The world of sports entertainment has its share of performers with backgrounds in various disciplines.

Over on WWE’s developmental brand NXT, Shayna Baszler recently competed for the women’s title. Baszler also competed under the UFC banner and is a close friend and training partner of Rousey. Then there’s Brock Lesnar, the NCAA Division I wrestling standout who was in WWE before heading over to the UFC. He became the UFC heavyweight champion.

