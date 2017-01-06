Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Undergoes Successful Surgery

The year has gotten off much better for former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, as he underwent successful surgery recently.

Velasquez was forced off the UFC 207 card and a bout with Fabricio Werdum after the Nevada Athletic Commission deemed him unfit to compete.

Javier Mendez, head trainer at American Kickboxing Academy and the head coach for Velasquez, told MMA Fighting that he had “successful surgery on Wednesday.”

“It was a minor surgery so he was walking right away,” Mendez said. “Only thing he has to do is wait until the incision heals before he can start working out. (It’ll take) about one month or less for the cut to heal.”

Velasquez has had trouble with his back for years and underwent surgery once before to fix the issue.