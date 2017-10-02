Former UFC Champion Johny Hendricks has New Training Home

Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks has arrived in New Mexico for his training camp ahead of UFC 217.

Hendricks confirmed that he will be working with the coaches and fighters at Jackson-Wink MMA ahead of his November fight with Paulo Borrachinha.

Heading to @JacksonWinkMMA today can't wait to train pic.twitter.com/eWGiMgFzTp — Johny Hendricks (@JohnyHendricks) October 1, 2017

Hendricks, an Oklahoma native who has trained out of Texas for years, is just 1-4 over his last five fights. He won the vacant UFC title in 2014 with a decision over Robbie Lawler, dropping the belt to Lawler later that year.

Since, he has scored decisions over Matt Brown and Hector Lombard while being stopped by Stephen Thompson and most recently Tim Boetsch. The fights with Lombard and Boetsch were at middleweight, but “Bigg Rigg” missed the 186-pound weight limit vs. Boetsch, coming in at 188.