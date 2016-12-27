Former UFC Champion Josh Barnett Notified Of Potential USADA Violation

Add former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett to the 2016 list of fighters to come under the watchful eye of the USADA.

In a statement released by the UFC on Tuesday, the USADA has notified them of a potential anti-doping violation by Barnett.

The sample was collected earlier this month, as Barnett is not currently scheduled to fight.

The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Josh Barnett of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 9, 2016. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

The 39-year-old Barnett last fought in September, besting Andrei Arlovski to improve to 35-8 overall and 4-2 over his last six.

Barnett previously tested positive for steroids in 2001, ’02 and ’09.