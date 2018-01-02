Former UFC Champion Miesha Tate Rings in 2018 With Surprise Announcement

Former UFC and Strikeforce female champion Miesha Tate welcomed 2018 with big news, revealing that she is pregnant.

Tate, who broke up with long-time boyfriend Bryan Caraway, made the announcement on Instagram with pictures of herself and current boyfriend, Johnny Nunez.

“Happy New Year everyone! 2016 & 2017 were crazy years full of transitions for me but I’m so happy where I’m at now moving into 2018,” she wrote. “I have many things to be grateful for but one stands out in particular, you see there’s this man who has brought joy and happiness into my life in a way I’ve never known before, Johnny thank you for that. I’m proud to announce we are expecting a beautiful baby girl.

“Now you can sit and speculate or you can just be happy for us. I’d like to ask that everyone respect the fact that (like we have been) we would like to continue to live our private lives primarily out of the media. I won’t comment on specifics so just know that I am very happy, very excited and my life has never felt so complete. Thank you all for the continued support on this crazy journey we call life!”

Tate has been working with FOX Sports since her retirement from active competition. Nunez was a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter 25, falling to James Krause. He also appeared on The Ultimate Fighter 22 in 2015.