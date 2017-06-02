Former UFC Champion Rashad Evans Meets Sam Alvey at UFC Fight Night 114

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans will try to get back on track this August when he heads to Mexico to meet Sam Alvey.

Evans, who moved down to middleweight after back-to-back losses to Glover Teixeira and Ryan Bader, was dealt a split decision defeat in March by Daniel Kelly. Overall, “Suga” sports just a 2-5 record since topping Phil Davis – the current Bellator champion – five years ago.

Alvey was riding a four-fight win streak before falling to Thales Leites in April. He had scored wins over Nate Marquardt, Alex Nicholson, Kevin Casey and Eric Spicely before the setback.

UFC Fight Night 114 takes place August 5 and features a flyweight main event pitting Sergio Pettis against Brandon Moreno.