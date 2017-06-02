Former UFC Champion Rashad Evans Meets Sam Alvey at UFC Fight Night 114

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans will try to get back on track this August when he heads to Mexico to meet Sam Alvey.

Evans, who moved down to middleweight after back-to-back losses to Glover Teixeira and Ryan Bader, was dealt a split decision defeat in March by Daniel Kelly. Overall, “Suga” sports just a 2-5 record since topping Phil Davis – the current Bellator champion – five years ago.

Alvey was riding a four-fight win streak before falling to Thales Leites in April. He had scored wins over Nate Marquardt, Alex Nicholson, Kevin Casey and Eric Spicely before the setback.

UFC Fight Night 114 takes place August 5 and features a flyweight main event pitting Sergio Pettis against Brandon Moreno.

Latest MMA News

video

Vitaly Minakov Remains Unbeaten, Pounds on ‘Bigfoot’ Silva

0
Vitaly Minakov once again showed why outside of the UFC, he just might be the best heavyweight in the world. Minakov, a former Bellator champion,...
video

UFC 212: EA Sports Simulates Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway

0
It might not be the most authentic way to predict a fight, but it sure is one of the most enjoyable to watch. EA Sports...
video

Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz Will Steal the Show at UFC 212

0
With all due respect to Jose Aldo and Max Holloway, who are likely to burn down the building from Brazil, the fight that might...
video

Cage Warriors 84 Results: Nathaniel Wood Claims Bantamweight Championship

0
Nathaniel Wood showcased his striking for the world to see Friday, finishing Marko Kovacevic and becoming the Cage Warriors bantamweight champion. Wood and Kovacevic were...
video

Former UFC Champion Rashad Evans Meets Sam Alvey at UFC Fight Night 114

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans will try to get back on track this August when he heads to Mexico to meet Sam...

Combate Americas Partners With El Clasico in Miami

0
When it comes to the world of professional soccer, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey. Combate Americas has decided...
UFC 212 Ceremonial Weigh-Insvideo

Watch: UFC 212 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Tonight (June 2) at 6 p.m. ET

0
The UFC 212 weigh-ins wrapped up this morning, but we still have the ceremonial event to go. Tomorrow night (June 3), the Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Nate Marquardt

Nate Marquardt on Facing Vitor Belfort: ‘I Think It’ll be a Great Fight’

0
Nate Marquardt believes his bout against Vitor Belfort will be nothing short of exciting. Tomorrow night (June 3) the two middleweight bruisers will slug it...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa Compares Daniel Cormier to a ‘Fat Schoolboy Bully’

0
Jimi Manuwa isn't appreciative of Daniel Cormier's trash talking. Manuwa is set to do battle against Volkan Oezdemir inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California...
UFC 212 Embeddedvideo

UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 5): The Fighters Attend Open Workouts

0
UFC 212 Embedded is nearing its end with episode five. Tomorrow night (June 3), UFC 212 takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro,...
Load more