Former UFC Champion T.J. Dillashaw Responds to Cody Garbrandt

T.J. Dillashaw believes he is the No. 1 contender to the UFC bantamweight title.

In fact, the former champion has felt that way since this past summer when he bested Raphael Assuncao following a decision loss to Dominick Cruz for the title.

Dillashaw, though, didn’t get his rematch with Cruz, as that honor went to Cody Garbrandt. Garbrandt scored a decision victory and now, the former teammates at Team Alpha Male, are trading words.

“It’s funny because, he called me out right after the fight, because he knows that’s who he should be fighting,” Dillashaw said on The MMA Hour recently (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). “But then in the press conference, he’ll talk about ‘oh, let’s get Cruz a rematch,’ and he says he wants to call out Aldo or McGregor? He knows he wants to do everything he can to avoid that fight. I’ve practiced with him a long time, he’s a good fighter, but he knows how tough that fight’s going to be.”

The same night Garbrandt defeated Cruz, Dillashaw earned a victory over John Lineker and called for his shot at the belt.