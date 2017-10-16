Former UFC Contender Ian McCall Headed to Rizin FF

Ian McCall, a former contender to the UFC flyweight title, has signed with Rizin and will make his debut later this year.

McCall (13-5-1) asked for his release from the UFC recently and was granted it, allowing him to compete elsewhere. Injuries and other issues have allowed “Uncle Creepy” to compete just once since 2014.

The move to Rizin will keep McCall busy, as he has entered into the bantamweight grand prix. He’ll face Manel Kape in the quarterfinals on December 29 from the Saitama Super Arena. The card will stream live on FITE TV in North America.

Kape (7-1) scored a knockout vs. Erson Yamamoto this past weekend at Rizin FF 7.

The semifinals of the grand prix take place December 31, as will the finals. Kyoji Horiguchi is also entered along with Takafumi Otsuka, Khalid Taha, Shintaro Ishiwatari and Kevin Petshi. One spot remains available for another addition.