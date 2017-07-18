Former UFC Fighter Cody Pfister Arrested on Assault Charge

By
Dana Becker
-

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Cody Pfister finds himself in trouble with the law.

According to a report by MMA Fighting, Pfister was arrested over the weekend on an assault charge. He now promotes fights in Texas through his own Fist Fight League promotion.

Pfister’s arrest came on Saturday, as authorities charged him with causing bodily injury to a family member. He did post bond and was released that date. The incident in question came back in May, with the warrant for his arrest being issued June 27.

“Right now I’m going through a little bit of BS. I can’t get into that stuff too much,” Pfister said in a video posted on Facebook. “But I just want everybody to know, I’m OK. I love you guys. No matter what, at the end of the day, we all know what kind of person that I am. I just hope that comes to light.

“I’m sorry, guys. If anything that was said about me, I hope you boys can believe me. I hope you girls believe me. I’m not a bad guy. I have a lot of people that can vouch for that. At the end of the day, the truth will come out. They have nothing on me.”

Pfister went 13-6 as a fighter, including a March submission win over Jonathan Gray in his Bellator debut. He is not currently under contract with the promotion.

