Former UFC Fighter Diego Brandao Scores Impressive 39 Second Knockout (Video)

FIGHT NIGHTS GLOBAL 67: Diego Brandão def. Vener Galiev by knockout (punches). Round 1, 0:39 pic.twitter.com/USSGIt3Gf4 — FIGHTYON (@fightyon) May 26, 2017

Diego Brandao’s UFC career didn’t come to the most illustrious end. The Brazilian fighter, best known for being a victim of Conor McGregor, had a number of misfires while with the promotion. He once threatened to stab Dustin Poirier at a weigh-in, then badly missed weight. He was caught on video going nuts at Brazil’s Carnival, and admitted to pulling a gun at a strip club.

That was the final straw, as it led to a felony arrest. The fighter had already been on a nine month USADA suspension for Marijuana.

Since leaving the UFC, Brandao has been in rebuilding mode. At the recent Fight Nights Global 67, he continued his winning ways, scoring an impressive 39 second knockout. Check it out above.

The Ultimate Fighter 14 winner has now won both of his post-UFC bouts, and improves to 22–11. Could a return to the promotion that made him infamous be in the cards somewhere down the line?